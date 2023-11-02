The razing of the Redcar Steelworks has been crowned the 'world's best demolition contract' after 105,000 tonnes of steel were safely brought down in under 30 seconds.

The 'explosive blowdown' saw the destruction of the Basic Oxygen Steelworking plant, in one of the biggest UK demolitions of the last 75 years.

Demolition firm Thompsons of Prudhoe took home Contractor of the Year at the 2023 World Demolition Awards in Toronto, Canada, after completing the project ahead of schedule, under budget and with no accidents.

The destruction, which took place 1st October 2022, required 1,680kg of explosive charges, 3,800 metres of charge line and took a team of 20 people more than 18 months to plan.

Video grab of the demolition of The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar on October 1 2022.

The plant was the biggest of the structures making up the iconic steelworks that, in its 170 -year history, produced steel for the likes of Sydney Harbour Bridge, Wembley Stadium and The Shard.

Its destruction was the largest single project across the 4,500 acre site, and now enables the next phase of works to begin at Teesworks, supporting the 25-year vision to build a new industrial site creating thousands of jobs.

Operations director at Thompsons of Prudhoe, Tom Koerner, said: "Our team delivered one of Europe's largest demolition schemes with incredible skill, quality service and attention to detail at every stage - and we're all so proud to see this work recognised on a global scale."

Tees Valley mayor, Ben Houchen, added: "Clearing the Redcar Steelworks site has been a mammoth task and one that required the best of the best, which is why we brought in Thompsons of Prudhoe.

"This award is a testament to their tireless work on the site to help us make progress.