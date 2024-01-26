All Sections
Regional Press Awards 2024: Three Yorkshire Post photographers nominated for Photographer of the Year

Three photographers from The Yorkshire Post have been nominated for the prestigious Regional Press Awards Photographer of the Year 2024.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 26th Jan 2024, 12:34 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 12:44 GMT

The Regional Press Awards nominations are here and three photographers from The Yorkshire Post have been named among the six finalists for the award.

James Hardisty, Simon Hulme and Tony Johnson have been recognised for their photography talents and work produced in 2023.

James Hardisty’s three nominated images are of The Keighley & Worth Valley Railway - Steam Gala 2023, Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales visiting A W Hainsworth & Sons Ltd, Spring Valley Mills, Stanningley, Pudsey, Leeds and Sophie Bennet and one of the dancers taking part in the 2023 year's Leeds West Indian Carnival.

Tony Johnson’s three nominated images are of The Kiplingcotes Derby in the East Riding of Yorkshire, SLt (SCC) Dan Wilding RNR playing the last post at the Candlelit Christmas Remembrance event held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Stonefall Cemetery in Harrogate and Patriceo Piras with a P-51 Mustang at the Flying Legends.

Simon Hulme’s three nominated images are of a Spitfire pictured flying over York Minster, Lucy Meredith dressed as a mermaid is part of the Bramley Mermaids Club, and rain clouds gathering above the rapeseed oil fields at Hook Moor Wind farm near Aberford, in Leeds.

The Yorkshire Post’s Ruby Kitchen is also up for an award as she is nominated for Feature Writer of the Year.

The winners will be announced on April 16, 2024, at the awards presentation in London.

Patriceo Piras with a P-51 Mustang at the Flying Legends event photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson at the ex RAF airfield at Church Fenton in North Yorkshire. Once home to the very first “Eagle Squadron” of American pilots flying Brewster Buffalos before converting onto Mk1 Hawker Hurricanes and where once the Gloster Gladiator reigned supreme. 15th July 2023

Patriceo Piras with a P-51 Mustang at the Flying Legends event photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson at the ex RAF airfield at Church Fenton in North Yorkshire. Once home to the very first "Eagle Squadron" of American pilots flying Brewster Buffalos before converting onto Mk1 Hawker Hurricanes and where once the Gloster Gladiator reigned supreme. 15th July 2023

The Keighley & Worth Valley Railway - Steam Gala 2023 taking place over four days this year from Thursday, March 9, until Sunday, March 2. Pictured Callum Walton, locomotive engineer for Riley & Sons Ltd based in Heywood, Lancashire, walking infront of a steaming LMS Stanier Class 5 4-6-0 No. 44871.

The Keighley & Worth Valley Railway - Steam Gala 2023 taking place over four days this year from Thursday, March 9, until Sunday, March 2. Pictured Callum Walton, locomotive engineer for Riley & Sons Ltd based in Heywood, Lancashire, walking infront of a steaming LMS Stanier Class 5 4-6-0 No. 44871.

SLt (SCC) Dan Wilding RNR plays the last post at the Candlelit Christmas Remembrance event held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Stonefall Cemetery in Harrogate. 18 December 2022.

SLt (SCC) Dan Wilding RNR plays the last post at the Candlelit Christmas Remembrance event held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's (CWGC) Stonefall Cemetery in Harrogate. 18 December 2022.

