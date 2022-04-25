Remains of a dead sheep found in fly-tipped rubbish at entrance to recycling centre

Staff at a recycling centre made a grim discovery when they opened up a bag in fly-tipped rubbish.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Monday, 25th April 2022, 1:42 pm

The remains of a dead sheep were found inside an Ikea bag which had been dumped at the front of the recycling centre, alongside several other bags of rubbish.

Staff at Grimsby Community Recycling Centre, in Gilbey Road, made the grm discovery at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

North East Lincolnshire Council is now appealing for witnesses. Council officers are reviewing CCTV footage and checking the waste for other evidence. The find has also been reported to the police.

Council officers found the remains of a dead sheep dumped in an Ikea bag

A North East Lincolnshire Council spokesperson said: “We need your help to track down the people responsible for illegally dumping this rubbish. Fly-tipping makes the area look a mess and harms wildlife. If you know who did this, please get in touch.

“People can help prevent fly-tipping by checking the credentials of anyone they pay to take away their waste.”

Read More

Read More
Grimsby fish trader buys 6ft cod thought to be the biggest ever caught in the No...

The weekend's incident follows several other fly-tips carried out in Grimsby over the Easter weekend. Fly-tippers dumped rubbish at locations including Fisherman’s Wharf, Farndale Way, Abbey Road and Roberts Street. They left items such as furniture, a buggy, a lamp and bags full of household waste.

At Fisherman’s Wharf, fly-tippers dumped loads of soil into one of the recycling bins. This left the bin so heavy that it could not be lifted by the vehicle used to empty it.

Fly-tipping is a crime and the council said it investigates all incidents, and anyone who is caught risks a £400 fixed penalty notice.

The council is now appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Information can be reported at www.nelincs.gov.uk/flytipping or by calling 01472 326300.