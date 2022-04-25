The remains of a dead sheep were found inside an Ikea bag which had been dumped at the front of the recycling centre, alongside several other bags of rubbish.

Staff at Grimsby Community Recycling Centre, in Gilbey Road, made the grm discovery at the weekend.

North East Lincolnshire Council is now appealing for witnesses. Council officers are reviewing CCTV footage and checking the waste for other evidence. The find has also been reported to the police.

A North East Lincolnshire Council spokesperson said: “We need your help to track down the people responsible for illegally dumping this rubbish. Fly-tipping makes the area look a mess and harms wildlife. If you know who did this, please get in touch.

“People can help prevent fly-tipping by checking the credentials of anyone they pay to take away their waste.”

The weekend's incident follows several other fly-tips carried out in Grimsby over the Easter weekend. Fly-tippers dumped rubbish at locations including Fisherman’s Wharf, Farndale Way, Abbey Road and Roberts Street. They left items such as furniture, a buggy, a lamp and bags full of household waste.

At Fisherman’s Wharf, fly-tippers dumped loads of soil into one of the recycling bins. This left the bin so heavy that it could not be lifted by the vehicle used to empty it.

Fly-tipping is a crime and the council said it investigates all incidents, and anyone who is caught risks a £400 fixed penalty notice.