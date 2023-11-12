Thousands of people lined the streets and city centres of Yorkshire as part of Remembrance Sunday events.

The nation fell silent on Sunday to honour those who died in conflict as the King led a moving Remembrance Day service. A two-minute silence took place across the UK at 11am, with thousands of people taking part across Yorkshire, including in Leeds and York.

These photos show the people of Yorkshire paying their respects as the nation paused to remember those who have made the biggest sacrifice for their country.

In London, wreaths were laid by members of the royal family, senior politicians and dignitaries at the Cenotaph, where a major policing operation remains in place after more than 120 arrests were made – mostly of far-right counter-protesters – as a pro-Palestinian march was held on Armistice Day.

Charles led the country at the Whitehall memorial in commemorating the end of the First World War and other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.

Wearing the uniform of the Marshal of the Royal Air Force with greatcoat, poppy and sword, the King laid a wreath similar to the one produced for King George VI.

Remembrance Day York. The Parade heads through York

Remembrance Day York. Veterans pictured at the service

Remembrance Day York.

Remembrance Day York. Jo Ropner the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire pictured at the service