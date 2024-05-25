Police have closed a major road in Sheffield following reports of a large group of people fighting in the street causing multiple people to have suffered injuries.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Woodbourn Road in Sheffield at 2.25pm today Saturday (May 25), responding to reports of disorder among a group of people.

The road is now closed in both directions between the Worthing Road and Parkway Avenue junctions. The closure is expected to remain in place over night and tomorrow (May 26).

Four people have been taken to hospital and two are believed to be in a critical condition. A further eight people are believed to have suffered injuries which are not thought to be life threatening and received treatment at the scene.

It is also reported that a number of vehicles were damaged during the disorder. Multiple arrests have been made on suspicion of violent disorder offences.

Emergency services remain at the scene and officers will continue to remain in the area during the rest of the day.

Police say a cordon is in place at Woodbourn Road between the junctions with Worthing Road and Parkway Avenue. The public are asked to use alternative routes and plan their journeys accordingly.

For access to the Leisure Centre on Stadium Way, people are advised to use Broad Oaks.