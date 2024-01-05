A council has been accused of trying to railroad through its plans for an £11m waste and recycling tip near Beverley despite more than 2,500 objections.

East Riding c ouncillors deferred plans for the new tip in a field on Ings Road off Grange Way, Molescroft, which would replace the one at Weel – which is currently closed due to flooding - last April.

The application for a centre capable of handling 9,000 tonnes of rubbish a year to keep up with Beverley’s growing population, is set to be decided at a planning committee meeting on Thursday.

Officers recommend approval.

Wildlife on the site in Spring

A report says additional information has been assessed by an independent highway specialist consultant and the highways department has raised no objection.

The council insists there are no viable alternative brownfield sites and Weel cannot be expanded.

But residents say they are concerned about traffic safety, noise, odour, rubbish from the site and an “alien” development on a greenfield site next to the Hudson Way rail trail, close to homes and a nursery.

Beverley Town Council and Molescroft parish council have objected. Resident Shaun Blencoe said the council had spent over £500,000 trying to get the application through: “We think is one of the most objected planning applications in the history of the East Riding – 2,664 against, with five in support. The council has used obfuscation, we have to demand freedom of information requests. They have acted in an appalling manner with no consultation.

Plans for the new waste and recycling tip

"They have decided on this site and come hell or high water they are determined to push this through having spent over £500,000 trying to retrofit this application. It’s a square plug in a round hole.”

As the site is on undeveloped land, the council has to show there are no alternative sites brownfield or urban sites available.

A report to councillors says nine brownfield and two undeveloped urban sites were considered but for various reasons none are suitable.

Chairman of Beverley Athletics Club Rob Reid, who is also a maths teacher, has examined the revised “sequential test” assessment.

He claimed: “If this went to judicial review their methodology wouldn’t stand up to scrutiny, it is riddled with errors, anomalies and contradictions.”

Ward councillor Denis Healy said councillors had an opportunity to “assert their role as representatives of the people”.

He said: “It’s an opportunity to demonstrate that it’s the councillors who are in charge and residents need to be listened to, not officers in County Hall who are trying to get their way on their application.”