Residents have expressed concerns over noise pollution should a new bar open in a Yorkshire town centre.

Councillors are to consider an application to open a new bar in Hemsworth, near wakefield, after residents objected to the scheme. Dixon Entertainment Media Ltd has applied to Wakefield Council to open new premises at 16 Townhouse, on Barnsley Road.

The premises licence application seeks permission to sell alcohol on and off the premises between 10am and 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, from 10am to 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays and from 10am to 00.30am on Sundays. The owner also wants permission to open until 2am on New Year’s Eve and the day before bank holidays.

The company is also seeking permission for live music indoors and recorded music both indoors and outdoors. Two objections have been submitted to the local authority by residents.

One states: ” I’m very worried about the noise pollution. Not to mention the antisocial behaviour which already happens regularly on a Saturday night from Wetherspoons. We have lots of young families living around us and it would be wrong to open up a bar in such a built up residential area.”

The other objector says: “It is a very nice quiet residential area except in the summer months. The noise from Wetherspoons can be very bad with people shouting, screaming, drunk etc and this can keep us up on a night. It will be like having a disco in our living room. Please consider my family and my neighbours and the residents in the flats next door.”

The application states noise from amplified and non-amplified music, singing and speech arising from regulated entertainment at the premises “shall not be audible inside habitable rooms of noise sensitive properties in the vicinity” and that “management will be doing regular checks”.