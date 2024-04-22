Residents of picturesque Yorkshire village with shrinking population 'divided' over plans to build 20 new homes

While Husthwaite Parish Council and numerous residents have claimed a scheme to build housing on farmland off Prospect Cottages would spoil the appearance of the historic village near Easingwold, developers behind the proposal and a significant amount of supporters say more homes are sorely needed there.

The application to build 20 homes, including six affordable properties and single-storey housing for older people, was lodged just months after an appeal was dmissed over Hambleton District Council’s refusal of a previous, similar application on the site on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last August, a planning inspector concluded: “I attach considerable importance and weight to the desirability of preserving this designated heritage asset.”

Husthwaite is on the edge of the North York Moors National Park

Planning papers lodged with North Yorkshire Council state the 2021 Census had revealed Husthwaite’s “shrinking population of 392”, down from 417 inthe 2001 Census.

The papers state the schemes, which overlooks the village’s conservation area, would “assist to address the ongoing housing crisis”.

The application adds: “The proposal would have no detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the village, surrounding area and countryside or result in the loss of countryside that makes a significant contribution to the character or setting of that part of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is because the proposal site is tucked into the corner of the field, and enclosed by built form on two sides.”

The planning application claims “the proposal has been shown to respect the overall character and appearance” of the area and “while small, provides a significant benefit to the immediate area and contributes towards the regional and national housing targets”.

Supporters of the scheme, say the revised plan includes more green space and the proposed housing “would be perfect for young families”, which are needed to sustain the primary school, which is under capacity.

One supporter wrote: “My wife and I both attended the village primary school. I understand the school is currently under-subscribed and this puts it in a precarious position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a perfect opportunity to regenerate the population of the village and bring in a younger generation.”

Another supporter added: “It is sad that new homes are routinely objected too with onerous and emotive unsubstantiated comments. Too often the vocal minority of a few objectors / NIMBYS assert too much influence on the planning process and should be given little weight.”

However, following revisions to the latest proposal, Husthwaite Parish Council has stated it wishes the council to reject it.

A parish council spokesman wrote the scheme would erode the openness that contributes to the village’s rural setting and the scale and layout of this proposal would result in harm to the character and appearance of our village and wish to preserve our designated heritage site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “Husthwaite Parish Council remains of the view that introducing a development of 20 new houses will put a big strain on the village community support system and affect the social cohesion of our small village.”

Another objection to the scheme has been lodged on the grounds that councils approved £9.2m of funding in December to build 700 homes on brownfield sites across York and North Yorkshire, including 17 homes in nearby Raskelf.