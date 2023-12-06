Residents oppose plans for temporary storage warehouse for plumbing company
On Tuesday (December 12), Doncaster Council’s planning committee is set to approve the creation of a storage warehouse at the existing Wavin manufacturing company in Edlington.
The 10.1m tall building will stand for five years to hold plumbing manufacturing parts from the company’s new range.
After this time it will be disassembled, as the new range will replace the existing one if successful.
Eighteen residents wrote to the council to oppose the plans during three rounds of public consultation.
Concerns were raised over lighting disturbance from the building, the size of the proposal dominating nearby homes, potential noise, loss of privacy and potential heightened fire risk.
No objections were made by council officers, with public health calling for the provision of cycle storage on-site for employee use.
