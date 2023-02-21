Retro Scarborough: Archive photos show games and traditions of Shrove Tuesday in 1950s Yorkshire
These retro photographs show how people celebrated Shrove Tuesday back in Yorkshire during the 1950s.
Hundreds headed to the seaside town of Scarborough to meet up, play games and take part in traditional customs. Traditions include skipping through the town and hunting meets.
These photos were provided by the Hulton Archive. If you enjoyed this gallery you can find similar on our Yorkshire Heritage section. We also send out a weekly Yorkshire Heritage newsletter to our subscribers. If you’d like to subscribe, you can sign up for free here: www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletter