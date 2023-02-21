News you can trust since 1754
Retro Scarborough: Archive photos show games and traditions of Shrove Tuesday in 1950s Yorkshire

These retro photographs show how people celebrated Shrove Tuesday back in Yorkshire during the 1950s.

By Rebecca Marano
1 hour ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 4:14pm

Hundreds headed to the seaside town of Scarborough to meet up, play games and take part in traditional customs. Traditions include skipping through the town and hunting meets.

1. Shrove Tuesday

In Scarborough, the very old custom of Shrove Tuesday, is celebrated in the old fashioned way. Almost everyone in Scarborough, make their way to Foreshore Road, and children young and old, skip all along the foreshore, and motorist for once have to drop to walking pace. Photo taken 08 February, 1951.

Photo: Hulton Archive

2. Shrovetide Skipping

Traffic was held up while skipping parties blocked the roads. 1951.

Photo: Hulton Archive

3. Schoolgirls skip

One of the parties enjoying a huge skip, on the Foreshore road, (Lt to Rt) Kathleen Ashwell, (turning) Pauline Hammond, Margaret Lawrence, Lorna Leach, Rosemary Reid, Eileen Smith, Gillian Green, Sylvia Green, and at the far end turning, Kathleen Ashwell, Scarborough. 03 March, 1954.

Photo: Hulton Archive

4. Shrove Tuesday Meet

Every year, on Shrove Tuesday, a meet of the Staintondale Hounds was held at Scarborough and the traditional Meet took place as usual in 1955 at Peasholm Gap.

Photo: Hulton Archive

YorkshireScarborough