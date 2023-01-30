Tributes have been paid to a Yorkshire minister who died aged 53 after a short illness.

Reverend Peter Lane was the minister at Seacroft Congregational Church in Leeds from 2000 and campaigned for Sure Start, the Leeds Beach and meals for the elderly and homeless.

Rev Lane died peacefully on January 15 following a short illness.

A statement from his family said: “He chose to minister to those who were most in need, making a conscious decision to share God’s loving word with those excluded from society rather than those who could provide greater worldly rewards.

Reverend Lane at Seacroft Congregational Church, one of the most underprivileged areas in Yorkshire.

"As a result he spent his ministry in one of the most underprivileged districts of Leeds in Seacroft and regularly ministered to prisoners, troubled youth, homeless people and those experiencing mental or physical illness. From Sure Start, youth work, meals for the elderly, fundraising and prison outreach, Peter believed in ministering to people’s bodies as well as souls.”

He regularly campaigned for environmental and social welfare issues.

He is survived by his wife, mother, siblings, five daughters and soon to be ten grandchildren.