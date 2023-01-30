News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Reverend Peter Lane: Tributes paid to Yorkshire priest who died aged 53 after short illness

Tributes have been paid to a Yorkshire minister who died aged 53 after a short illness.

By Amy FowkesContributor
3 minutes ago

Reverend Peter Lane was the minister at Seacroft Congregational Church in Leeds from 2000 and campaigned for Sure Start, the Leeds Beach and meals for the elderly and homeless.

Rev Lane died peacefully on January 15 following a short illness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from his family said: “He chose to minister to those who were most in need, making a conscious decision to share God’s loving word with those excluded from society rather than those who could provide greater worldly rewards.

Most Popular
Reverend Lane at Seacroft Congregational Church, one of the most underprivileged areas in Yorkshire.

"As a result he spent his ministry in one of the most underprivileged districts of Leeds in Seacroft and regularly ministered to prisoners, troubled youth, homeless people and those experiencing mental or physical illness. From Sure Start, youth work, meals for the elderly, fundraising and prison outreach, Peter believed in ministering to people’s bodies as well as souls.”

He regularly campaigned for environmental and social welfare issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is survived by his wife, mother, siblings, five daughters and soon to be ten grandchildren.

Details of his funeral and a fundraiser may be found at https://www.givesendgo.com/Reverend_Lane

YorkshireSure StartLeeds