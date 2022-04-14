Review of how Harrogate's 'vastly underused' Stray can be better used for its quota of 35 events per year

The town’s popular Valley Gardens and other green spaces will also be included in the review which aims to ensure the district “is gaining maximum social and economic benefit from these assets.”

As one of Harrogate’s best known landmarks, the Stray is 200 acres of parkland that sits on the edge of the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite its prime location, it is rarely used for large events as it is protected by legislation.

The Stray

The Stray Act 1985 states that the parkland can only be used for events for 35 days a year, and it is Harrogate Council that decides which events can go ahead.

The council is now planning to launch a review this year into how the Stray can be better used, although this won’t include a change in legislation.

Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday, councillor Chris Aldred said the Stray is “vastly underused” by people in Harrogate and that they should be encouraged to use it more often through events.

“A lot of people do not use it for more than dog walking,” councillor Aldred said.

“It is a vast space in the centre of town.”

The Stray is owned by the Duchy of Lancaster, and Harrogate Council has responsibility for protecting and managing the parkland.

It was infamously used during the UCI Road World Championships in 2019 when parts of the Stray used as a spectator area for the cycling event were badly damaged during heavy rain.

The race organisers Yorkshire 2019 later contributed £35,500 towards the repair costs, with an extra £95,000 of council cash being spent on upgrades.

Before the event could be held, the government had to grant permission for the Stray to be used for events beyond the permitted 35 days a year.

This was also the case for the Tour de Yorkshire in 2016 when Harrogate hosted part of the cycle race.

The new review into how the Stray can be better used will be led by the council’s tourism body Destination Harrogate, which has an overall aim to position the district as a “first choice destination for tourism, large-scale events and investment”.

Gemma Rio, head of Destination Harrogate, told Tuesday’s meeting: “There are so many beautiful spaces across the district that we want to make sure we are working with our partners to utilise effectively.

“Some of our actions are already well underway, but we haven’t begun this review yet.”

John McGivern, events manager at Destination Harrogate, also said: “When we do take this work action forward, it will be based on what we can do within the existing parameters.