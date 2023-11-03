Richard Hawley and Peter Levy: The Yorkshire Post features highlights this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads in The Yorkshire Post features section this week.

This week, we heard from BBC Look North presenter Peter Levy as he started to present the lunchtime news again after 21 years. He told us about his beloved Hull, the Selby rail disaster and working through the Covid pandemic.

We also spoke to a Yorkshire woman living with congenital heart disease, who is now volunteering to help others.

And we heard from scientist and author Sarah Watkinson on her climate-themed novel and the vital role of fungi in the Yorkshire Dales.

Former drug dealer Stuart Otten has spoken about his experience as he works to support others who have fallen into crime.

Author and former diplomat Jean Harrod told us about how the North Yorkshire legend of Kitty Garthwaite had been the inspiration for her latest novel.

And we heard how a California author discovered and was inspired by his ancestors links to tragedy in Yorkshire's coalfields.

Sheffield singer Richard Hawley told us about how music kept him on the straight and narrow.

Finally, in arts and culture, we looked at Bradford theatre company Common Wealth's latest show Fast, Fast, Slow and Michael Frayn’s famous farce Noises Off, in Yorkshire this month.