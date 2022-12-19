UPDATE: Richard was found by police on Monday evening.

Police are appealing for information after a man has been reported missing by his family when he didn’t turn up for work.

Richard Redman has not been seen or heard of since 6pm on Sunday (Dec 18) and police say the disappearance is completely out of character. There is no sign of activity on his phone, social media or bank accounts, North Yorkshire Police said.

The 43-year-old, from Low Bradley near Keighley, was reported missing by his family shortly before 10.30am this morning (Dec 19).

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “His disappearance is completely out-of-character and concerns are growing for his safety after he failed to turn up for work in Skipton. Richard’s white 65-reg Vauxhall Corsa car is not at his address and tracing the vehicle is one of the key priorities of the police in the effort to find Richard.

“Richard is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, slim build, shaven head, light brown beard, and he usually wears a black padded North Face jacket.

“If you have seen a man matching Richard’s description or photo, or you have possibly seen a white 65-reg Vauxhall Corsa in the Craven area, into West Yorkshire, Lancashire or Cumbria, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 without delay.