A helpful and caring 15-year-old boy died in a crash the same day he learned he'd been accepted into the Royal Marines.

Riley Ketley suffered serious head injuries in the collision with a car when he was cycling on Woodhall Way, Beverley, on the evening of April 8, after a group of youngsters had been out socialising in a nearby park.

An inquest heard that the Longcroft School pupil been due to join the elite fighting force in November. In a statement read to the court his father Paul said: "This made us very proud of what he had achieved. Riley was very proud too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hull court heard that the teenager liked to help people. He was growing his hair to raise money for Hull's neonatal intensive care unit in memory of two of his cousins when the accident happened.

Riley Ketley

Advertisement Hide Ad

On one occasion he’d got to school an hour late because he was helping a woman who’d had a flat tyre.

A friend who was riding behind Riley told investigators that as they cycled towards the shops, Riley drew level with some girls on the other side of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster pulled out into the middle of the road and a Honda Civic, which had been behind them, "sped up as if overtaking" and the collision occurred.

Despite the efforts of people at the scene to to give him CPR, and those of police officers and medics, Riley died in the early hours of April 9 at Hull Royal Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver voluntarily attended Clough Road police station in June. On Wednesday he told the court he felt "absolutely terrible" about what had happened and expressed his “heartfelt sympathy” to Riley’s family.

He said he'd moved to the right to give the youngsters as wide a berth as possible. He said they’d had seen him and moved into the cycle lane, when Riley pulled out. He said: "There was absolutely no warning at all and I had no chance to stop and avoid a collision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following extensive inquiries the police felt there was insufficient evidence to charge the driver.

Forensic collision investigator Paul Gallagher said there was no evidence of excessive speed. The driver had swerved, but with only one or two seconds in which to react “he couldn’t stop or get out of the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just unavoidable.”

Assistant coroner Sally Robinson concluded that Riley, who wasn't wearing a helmet, had died as the result of a road traffic collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gallagher calculated the driver had been travelling around the speed limit of 30mph and accelerated up to that limit to get past the cyclists.

Mrs Robinson said no one knew whether it was a misjudgment of speed when Riley saw the car or whether he was distracted momentarily and didn't realise he didn't have enough time to get across the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "We don't know why this happened, why Riley turned his bike when he did, because it all happened so quickly. Similarly I don't want to blame Riley or (the driver). It has been two vehicles coming together effectively."