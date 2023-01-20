Rishi Sunak’s video without a seatbelt while being filmed is one of Travel Cops’ ‘Fatal Five’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined for not wearing a seatbelt while being filmed in the passenger seat of a moving car to promote his ‘levelling up’ strategy across the North of England.

Downing Street previously refused to criticise police for investigating Sunak for not wearing a seatbelt.

Sunak, who has been the MP for Richmond since 2015, was filmed in a vehicle on a journey through Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sunak said he "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises."

Rishi Sunak

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only does not wearing a seat belt carry a maximum fine of £500, it is also one of the “fatal five,” North Yorkshire Police, who currently appear on Channel 5’s Traffic Cops, previously told the Yorkshire Post.

What are the fatal five?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The “fatal five” are careless driving, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, excessive speed and distracted driving, including mobile phone use. They are all ‘bad decisions’ which can be fatal, police said.

Traffic Constable Taylor, has warned how a “few bad decisions” can have fatal consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rishi Sunak

He said with every road traffic collision there have always been other circumstances which have led to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TC Taylor added: “I don’t believe anyone goes out with the intention to kill someone in a car but a bad decision that day can be fatal.”

He has seen this happen numerous times in his 16 years working on North and West Yorkshire Police’s Road Traffic Patrol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TC Taylor said: “This is where the fatal five is important and there’s factual evidence proving that. People don’t get up in the morning and think I’m going to hurt people. It’s a few bad choices.”