RNLI Bridlington crew leave Christmas dinner to evacuate casualty from wind farm maintenance vessel off the Yorkshire coast
The all-weather lifeboat Antony Patrick Jones was called out just before midnight on Friday December 15 to a man who required medical assistance. The casualty was aboard a 38-metre guard boat acting as a safety vessel for the wind farm 85 miles off the coast of Bridlington.
The crew of six were among the volunteers who remain ‘dry’ during the Christmas period to attend night rescues, though a number of them were at the station’s Christmas dinner in formal attire.
The lifeboat reached the vessel just before 3am, and the casualty was able to stand and board the Antony Patrick Jones.
The eight-hour mission ended when the lifeboat arrived into Bridlington Harbour at 8am on Saturday, with the casualty then transferred to the Coastguard for further care.
Coxswain Steve Emmerson said: “It was very surreal to have the crew attend in evening dresses, suits and pyjamas for a tasking. The trip was an endurance in challenging seas. The casualty was successfully taken onto the lifeboat without incident and after a long trip back to port they were safety deposited with the Coastguard.”