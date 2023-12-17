The RNLI’s Bridlington crew left their Christmas dinner to evacuate a medical casualty from the Dogger Bank wind farm.

The all-weather lifeboat Antony Patrick Jones was called out just before midnight on Friday December 15 to a man who required medical assistance. The casualty was aboard a 38-metre guard boat acting as a safety vessel for the wind farm 85 miles off the coast of Bridlington.

The crew of six were among the volunteers who remain ‘dry’ during the Christmas period to attend night rescues, though a number of them were at the station’s Christmas dinner in formal attire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lifeboat reached the vessel just before 3am, and the casualty was able to stand and board the Antony Patrick Jones.

Bridlington RNLI station

The eight-hour mission ended when the lifeboat arrived into Bridlington Harbour at 8am on Saturday, with the casualty then transferred to the Coastguard for further care.