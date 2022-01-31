RNLI rescue two paddleboarders who were swept away from Cayton Bay on the Yorkshire coast during Storm Malik

The Scarborough RNLI station had to send their inshore lifeboat to the Cayton Bay on Saturday when a third paddleboarder called 999 to report their two companions had got into difficulty and were drifting away from the shore.

The strong westerly winds during Storm Malik reached up to 60mph in some parts of Yorkshire.

The lifeboat launched at around 11.30am and found that the casualties had managed to get back to the beach.

Cayton Bay

The lifeboat’s crew of checked them over for injuries before taking them further down the shoreline to the Coastguard.