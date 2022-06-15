Sutton-in-Craven residents are being urged to comment on the plans for Sutton Lane where George Lewis, nine, was killed last September as he walked home from the local cricket club with his father Michael.

The proposed measures include traffic calming islands, road resurfacing, extended footpaths, and new signage, lighting and road markings.

Sutton Lane

However, there are no plans for a footpath along the entire length of the road - something hundreds of residents have petitioned for.

North Yorkshire County Council - which is working with Bradford Council on the proposed measures - said it has made several attempts to purchase private land for the footpath, however, these have proved unsuccessful.

Coun Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transport at the county council, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of George Lewis.

“His tragic death means it is particularly important for local people to have a say on these plans.

“While the constraints of the road limit the options, officers have been able to develop a scheme to better warn drivers of the presence of pedestrians and to provide pedestrians with as much space and security as possible.

“The proposed measures offer much-needed improvements that can be delivered quickly.”

Sutton Lane is without a footpath for much of its length and pedestrians travelling between Sutton-in-Craven and Eastburn are forced to walk in the road without separation from traffic.

The county council said the “ideal solution” for the road is a full-length footpath and that this remains “the overall objective and efforts to achieve that will continue”.

Residents have until 24 June to comment on the current proposals which are available to view online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/proposed-road-safety-improvement-scheme-sutton-lane

A drop-in session will also be held at Sutton-in-Craven Community Centre on 21 June, between 4pm and 7pm, where residents will be able to view the proposals and speak to the council officers involved.

If the plans are supported, the county council said works will commence “very soon after” the consultation.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed investigations are ongoing into the fatal incident on 17 September 2021 when a 49-year-old van driver fled the scene before handing himself into police.