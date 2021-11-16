The piece of art work - in striking blue, white and yellow - has been created by mural artist, "Chris", using an image taken of the scrum half in action for his beloved Leeds Rhinos where he dedicated his entire playing career from 2001 to retirement in 2017.

In December 2019, Mr Burrow revealed he had been diagnosed with MND and, along with family, friends and colleagues from the sporting world, he has been campaigning for more awareness of the disease as well as funding for research and treatment options.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artwork on the gable end of the Bay Horse pub in Meanwood has done just that by getting the community talking and generating interest from rugby fans, to people following Mr Burrow's campaign and also art fans.

Rob Burrow mural launch at the Bay Horse Pub in Meanwood, Leeds. Pictured are Bay Horse regular Richard Sheridan who organised the mural,lLandlord Glen Barraclough and former team mates Jamie Jones Buchanan and Barrie McDermott attended by a large crowd of regulars and Rhinos fans.

On Sunday at a fundraising day, more recent first team names, Barrie McDermott and Jamie Jones-Buchanan dropped by to look at the mural and lend their support to the day's events.

Pub landlord, Glen Barraclough said: "I had seen Rob on television when he first got it and have watched him go downhill - it is quite emotional. When Richard said 'what about this for an idea?' I said I would give him the wall, I thought it was a brilliant idea.

"It is a talking point and has created a lot of interest, for rugby in general, but has raised awareness. Me and my Mrs will do all we can to help the fund. This is a fitting tribute and the paint should last for about 20 years."

Former Leeds Rhino's players Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Barrie McDermott attended the unveiling of the Rob Burrow mural at the Bay Horse pub in Meanwood.

The idea for the mural came about by pub regular Richard Sheridan as a way of smartening up the exterior of the pub building.

He explained: "It looked terrible. I said 'hold on, we have a blue pub, white windows, with a bit of yellow you have Leeds Rhinos. There are murals all over the place so why don't we do Rob Burrow? It is a tribute with the horrible illness he is going through and I thought people would appreciate it."

Mr Barraclough and the pub customers clubbed together to get the money to pay for the mural and are delighted with the end result.

Mr Sheridan added: "It is absolutely incredible. We had Barrie McDermott and JJB here and they said they couldn't believe how good it was. It is fantastic. The pub has always been a rugby pub but it is not just about rugby. It is about Rob Burrow and MND. Players have gone in the pub over the years so it is the perfect tribute for him."

Pub regulars and Leeds Rhinos fans flocked to the Bay Horse pub in Meanwood on Sunday to catch a glimpse of the new mural that has been painted on the side of the pub as a tribute to Rob Burrow and his playing career and campaign for MND awareness.