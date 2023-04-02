Rob Burrows All Star team featuring legends of Rugby League and celebrities to battle it out in charity game

Stars of Leeds Rhinos, Hull and celebrities from TV and YouTube are set to battle it out in an epic charity rugby league match this April.

The two teams of ‘veterans’ have come out of sporting retirement to stretch their legs and get back to what they do best, playing rugby and all for good causes.

Wayne ‘Waggataurus’ Godwin Allstars Team will battle it out with Rob Burrow’s All Stars team in the charity game in aid of Life for a kid which aims to help children under 16 by offering funds and equipment to help lead them into a better life.

Leeds Rhino’s Adrian Morley, Hull’s Wayne Godwin and Castleford Tigers all spoke of their challenges when they retired from playing professionally but said how getting involved with the All Stars team has given them the camaraderie and fitness they missed.

Rugby League All Stars team - Danny Malin and Wayne Godwin

Co founder Dean Hoggard said: “Great to see so many great men putting bodies on the line for Leeds Hospitals MND Organiser and Life For A Kid Sensory Centre.

You will be very entertained with great exhibition rugby, laughs and possibly a few knock on’s.

“And most of all your supporting two amazing causes.”

Co-founder Jonny Morgan said it’s great to have rugby league legends as well as Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher and youtuber Danny Malin.

Rugby League All Stars team

He said: “Sure they’ll be plenty of trys and most of all plenty of laughs.”

Rugby League fan and star of Rate My Takeaway Danny Malin said it’s an honour to be asked to take part in such a wonderful event.

“Playing rugby with some of the game's greats and for it to be raising money for Leeds hospitals MND and life for a kid sensory centre is amazing.

“When asked to do this at first I was excited. Now I’m thinking a fat bloke eating kebabs watching rugby, now playing, I must be mad but all the charities are great and if I can be a part of helping to raise awareness I am prepared to be sore for a few months.

Rugby League All Stars team - Danny Malin and Adrian Morley

“You never know, I may get signed up as a water boy in this year's grand final.”