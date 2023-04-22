Stars of Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Castleford Tigers and celebrities from TV and YouTube battled it out in an epic rugby league match.

All Stars Rugby matches is run by the Life For a Kid charity who have already raised £1 million for charitable causes.

Life For a Kid was set up in March 2009 with the aim of helping children under the age of 16 by offering funds and equipment to help them lead a better life and to also help children who require life saving or life changing operations.

All Stars players included former Rugby League pros Danny Mcguire, Lee Radford, Kevin Brown and Keith Senior.

Rob Burrows' All Star team took on Waggataurus’ All Star team in a charity game at Featherstone Rovers.

Wayne Godwin aka ‘Waggataurus’ who captained the winning team, said: “It can be hard mentally when you stop playing professionally but as soon as I was introduced to All Stars it gave me a sense of hope and purpose.”

Most of the former professional players also shared their mental health struggles as well as difficulties with alcohol since leaving the game.

Co-founder Dean Hoggard said: “We’re all a family here and some of the legendary players of Rugby League have themselves found the camaraderie of taking part in a lifeline. It’s great to see so many great men putting bodies on the line for Leeds Hospitals MND Organiser and Life For A Kid Sensory Centre.”