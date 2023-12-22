A 41-year-old man who was found dead in a home in Yorkshire has been named by police.

Officers were called to an address on Leighton Road in Gleadless, Sheffield, at 2.38pm on December 4 following reports for the concern for the safety of a man.

When they arrived, 41-year-old Robin Brabbon was found dead inside the property.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the death was conducted but proved inconclusive. Investigations are still underway as we continue to work to determine the exact circumstances that led to Mr Brabbon’s death.

“We ask that the privacy of Mr Brabbon’s family, who are being supported by officers, is respected at this difficult time.”