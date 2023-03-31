The Save Rose Hill group confirmed on Twitter that Doncaster Council’s planning committee had voted against the Miller Homes proposal, which was originally for 121 homes.
The meeting had been postponed as Miller had revised their scheme to include more green space. The developer has the right of appeal and could submit an amended application.
The field was previously owned by Doncaster Council before its agreed sale to Miller, and was rented for arable farming until the late 1990s. Since it was last ploughed, it has been left to go fallow and has completely rewilded, with numerous mature trees now present.
The site in the Bessacarr ward overlooks Doncaster Racecourse and borders Sandall Beat Woods, with a public footpath running between the existing Rose Hill housing estate and the woods through the field.
The group said on Twitter: “WE WON! Committee voted 4-3 against. Not over yet as appeal no doubt on way but for now Rose Hill survives. Thanks to our lovely supporters: we couldn’t have done it without you. Thanks also to councillors Nick Allen, Laura Bluff and Majid Khan.”
In an update earlier this month, the council described the scheme as ‘remodelled’ to improve sustainability, and said a final sale price with Miller had not been agreed and is believed to be dependent on planning consent being approved.
The site was identified as having development potential as far back as 1998, though various proposals never progressed. It was included in the Local Plan in 2017.
The campaign group said: “ Democracy has spoken and this land should now be withdrawn from sale and kept as rewilded public open space. The planners recommended it for approval, and said it was one of the most contentious and scrutinised housing sites in Doncaster.”