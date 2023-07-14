All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Rosie Jones and Ryedale Festival: Highlights from The Yorkshire Post features team this week

In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.
Laura Reid
By Laura Reid
Published 14th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

At the start of the week we heard from Jake Furby, co-chair of the campaign group, Equal Rights UK, which has just launched a five-year strategy to help York become the first city in the North of England to be anti-racist and inclusive.

Bridlington-born comedian Rosie Jones spoke about her new Channel 4 documentary and how dealing with ableist abuse has become part of her day-to-day life.

We discovered how Open Space 70, a new environmental arts festival in Hebden Bridge is celebrating nature and aiming to provoke change.

Rosie Jones on stage during An Evening of Comedy for the Teenage Cancer Trust back in March. Photo: PARosie Jones on stage during An Evening of Comedy for the Teenage Cancer Trust back in March. Photo: PA
Rosie Jones on stage during An Evening of Comedy for the Teenage Cancer Trust back in March. Photo: PA

And we heard from Ryedale Festival artistic director Christopher Glynn on the 'special people' who organise the showcase.

Finally, in arts and culture, we delved into the latest exhibition at the Tetley in Leeds - The Afra Eisma: splashdown tender, the first UK solo show from the young Dutch artist.

And we looked at Heathers the Musical as it heads to the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford this month.

