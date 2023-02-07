Two 15-year-old boys who were hit by a pick-up truck as they walked to school in Harrogate face several operations, their families and friends have confirmed.

The friends, named as Fraser and Reuben, were walking to Rossett School on February 2 when they were struck by the out-of-control Ford Ranger, which then hit a wall near private school Ashville College.

The boys remain in Leeds General Infirmary with multiple injuries and have both had surgery.

Over £4,000 has been raised so far by the community to help their parents with costs such as travel to hospital, parking and loss of income.

The boys in hospital

Lorraine Mitchell, who organised the Gofundme appeal, said: “It was as a normal day for two 15-year-old boys, Reuben and Fraser, who were happily chatting on their way to Rossett School, Harrogate with friends. At around 8.45am, their lives changed. They were tragically hit by a vehicle, leaving them both with severe, potentially life-changing injuries. Already both have undergone multiple operations with many more to come. Recovery will be painful and lengthy. Please help the families impacted by this awful incident where you can. Both families need to be with their sons to support the rehabilitation process.

“We were all shocked and incredibly saddened by the crash and know this support will be gratefully received by both families.”

Reuben suffered injuries to his arms, legs and ankles while Fraser has a fractured skull and leg.

Three cars were involved in the collision, which is still being investigated. All of the drivers stopped at the scene and have been spoken to, but no arrests have been made.