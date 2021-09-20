Rotherham Council steps in to save nine traditional phone boxes from being scrapped by BT

Traditional phone boxes such as this one in Patrick Brompton in the Yorkshire Dales, have been repurposed into libraries, defibrillator units and exhibition spaces

BT announced plans in 2017 to scrap half of the UK’s 40,000 telephone boxes due to low usage.

If phoneboxes met certain criteria - such as being used to make more than 52 calls in 12 months, or if they are located near an accident or flooding blackspot - Rotherham Council can use their power of veto to save them from closure.

BT proposed to remove 18 phone boxes, but Rotherham Council used their veto to save nine of them, as many were used to make more than 52 calls.

Coun Denise Lelliott told the meeting that of “most of the nine, 52 calls were made in those phone boxes, so it does actually demonstrate a need.

“One of the phone boxes was used to report a serious road accident, and get emergency services there.

“They’ll keep trying till they’re all gone, but while ever there’s a need we’ve got to keep them.”

Phone boxes to be removed:-

Woodall Lane, Harthill

School Road, Wales

Sheffield Road, Rotherham

Brecks Lane, Wickersley

Ochre Dike Walk, Rotherham

Wingfield Road, Rotherham

Goodwin Way, Rotherham

Claypit Lane, Rawmarsh