Danny, 42, who lost his partner and mother of his three children Carrie last year, said this national period of mourning and the Queen’s funeral has “stirred up a lot of emotions for a lot of people.”

The Dad-of-three, who lives in Morley, Leeds said: “People have got different opinions about the monarchy but for me you’ve got to look at it, she was a mother, grandmother.

“No matter what they’re doing, they have felt loss so just give them a bit of time, stop having a go at them.

“Yes they’re royalty but they’re still human beings.”

King Charles himself took a day to quietly grieve before the funeral and now he has ordered for the Royal Family to have seven days off from public duties.

Danny, who lost Carrie in February 2021 added: “They’ve had the mic on them on TV for the last 10 days, they’ve not had time to grieve.

“If that would have been me and someone would have had a camera in my face, they’d see a different sight of me because I was a broken man.”

He said that while other people have experienced grief the mental impact is individual on each person who has been impacted by grief and loss.

“Grief has no time scale,” said Danny who has been focusing on his children’s wellbeing following Carrie’s tragic death.

He said as a country the Queen’s death has “probably affected a lot of people.”

“The next few weeks are going to be tough for people and stir up feelings,” said Danny.

The family man - who tests out takeaways and gives his opinion in his down-to-earth videos - said that the Queen’s death has been particularly hard as the national period of mourning coincided with Carrie’s birthday on September 11th.

“I took the kids out for a meal and made sure we spoke about Carrie,” said Danny.

Danny himself had to take a step back from his popular Youtube channel and his job at Malcolm Michaels Butchers in the aftermath of Carrie’s death.

Danny had to take almost two months off work but his employer at the time butcher Malcolm gave him full pay for the whole period.

“The butchers’ were like a family to me, they didn’t just give me full pay, they came to mine each night after work and would make sure my fridge was full of meat and veg, they even took my kids out to McDonald’s.”

Danny eventually began a phased return to work at the butchers which was then located at Leeds Market.

It was during this time out when Danny’s editor started uploading previously shot content to his youtube channel.

“It started going viral and I do believe Carrie was watching over us,” explained Danny who had been worried about providing for three kids on his own.

With the success of his youtube channel and support from his friends and family he managed to keep busy and got through those early days.