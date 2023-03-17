Building work is well underway at the site of a historic Sheffield pub which was demolished without permission, as these photos show.

Bar 24 argued at the time that it had demolished the pub due to concerns about people breaking into the building and ‘dropping dead’ after gallons of chemicals were dumped at the site. The developer applied successfully for retrospective permission to demolish the pub and build a Co-op and other shops with 32 car parking spaces where it had stood. There were 65 objections to the planning application and 10 comments in support of the plans.

Police had been called in October 2020 to reports of toxic waste being illegally dumped at the site, with chemicals seeping into the ground and contaminating a house and the grounds next door. The developer said that when a surveyor visited to assess the damage they had to cut the visit short as the fumes coming from the basement were so overpowering.

The Royal Oak pub in Mosborough, Sheffield, before it was demolished and (left) building work underway at the site where a new Co-op and other shops are being created

Sheffield Council’s environmental health department and the Environment Agency were also called in to investigate but no action is believed to have been taken against anyone over the dumped chemicals.

A new Co-op store and two other shops, along with parking, are being built at the site of the old Royal Oak pub on High Street in Mosborough, Sheffield, which was demolished without permission in 2021

How the new development at the site of the old Royal Oak pub in Mosborough, Sheffield, should look once completed. Photo: Bar 24 Ltd

The Royal Oak pub in Mosborough, Sheffield, is demolished without permission in May 2021. Photo: Candy Wilson