The Royal couple spent time meeting with young people and community groups who support young people’s mental health

After spending time at The Street in Lower Clark Street, Their Royal Highnesses paid a visit to the Rainbow Centre on Castle Road.

William looked casually smart in a blue suit, shirt and jumper, while Kate looked immaculate in a camel-coloured overcoat and matching woollen roll-neck dress.

Despite the fact that this was not an official visit, news had escaped that the Royal couple would be in town and crowds of cheering people were on hand to greet them.

Here are a selection of pictures from the Rainbow Centre visit as Scarborough gave a right royal welcome to their guests.

1. The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Rainbow Centre The Prince and Princess of Wales talk to nursery children at the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2. The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Rainbow Centre The Prince and Princess of Wales met staff and service users at the Rainbow Centre Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3. The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Rainbow Centre The Princess of Wales waves to the crowds on arrival at the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4. The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Rainbow Centre The Prince and Princess of Wales are waved goodbye as they leave the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales