Royal visit: 15 more incredible images from Prince William and Kate's visit to Scarborough
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Scarborough on Thursday November 3 to announce £345,000 worth of funding to galvanise long-term support for young people’s mental health in the region.
The Royal couple spent time meeting with young people and community groups who support young people’s mental health
After spending time at The Street in Lower Clark Street, Their Royal Highnesses paid a visit to the Rainbow Centre on Castle Road.
William looked casually smart in a blue suit, shirt and jumper, while Kate looked immaculate in a camel-coloured overcoat and matching woollen roll-neck dress.
Despite the fact that this was not an official visit, news had escaped that the Royal couple would be in town and crowds of cheering people were on hand to greet them.
Here are a selection of pictures from the Rainbow Centre visit as Scarborough gave a right royal welcome to their guests.