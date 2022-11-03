News you can trust since 1754
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend The Street In Scarborough here they meet 2 year old Callie and are presented with Flowers and Gifts.

Royal visit: 20 lovely pictures as William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales visit Scarborough

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Scarborough today as they announced £345,000 worth of funding to galvanise long-term support for young people’s mental health in the region.

By Matt Reeder
36 minutes ago

Their Royal Highnesses paid a visit to The Street in Scarborough today to see how The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales funding will help increase the help provided for young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

William looked casually smart in a blue suit, shirt and jumper, while Kate looked resplendent in her camel coloured overcoat and matching woolen roll-neck dress as they were greeted by cheering crowds at the youth and community facility in Lower Clark Street.

Here are a selection of pictures from this morning’s visit as Scarborough gave a right royal welcome to their guests.

1. Royal Visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend The Street In Scarborough.

Photo: Charlotte Graham

2. Royal Visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend The Street In Scarborough.

Photo: Charlotte Graham

3. Royal Visit

Georgia Smith, 16, and sister Layla, 12, meet William, the Prince of Wales this morning.

Photo: Sammy Leighton

4. Royal Visit

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, waves as she meets the crowds in Scarborough this morning.

Photo: Steve Bambridge

