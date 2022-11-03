Royal visit: 20 lovely pictures as William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales visit Scarborough

Their Royal Highnesses paid a visit to The Street in Scarborough today to see how The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales funding will help increase the help provided for young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

William looked casually smart in a blue suit, shirt and jumper, while Kate looked resplendent in her camel coloured overcoat and matching woolen roll-neck dress as they were greeted by cheering crowds at the youth and community facility in Lower Clark Street.

Here are a selection of pictures from this morning’s visit as Scarborough gave a right royal welcome to their guests.

1. Royal Visit The Prince and Princess of Wales attend The Street In Scarborough. Photo: Charlotte Graham Photo Sales

2. Royal Visit The Prince and Princess of Wales attend The Street In Scarborough. Photo: Charlotte Graham Photo Sales

3. Royal Visit Georgia Smith, 16, and sister Layla, 12, meet William, the Prince of Wales this morning. Photo: Sammy Leighton Photo Sales

4. Royal Visit The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, waves as she meets the crowds in Scarborough this morning. Photo: Steve Bambridge Photo Sales