Royal visit: 20 lovely pictures as William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales visit Scarborough
The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Scarborough today as they announced £345,000 worth of funding to galvanise long-term support for young people’s mental health in the region.
Their Royal Highnesses paid a visit to The Street in Scarborough today to see how The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales funding will help increase the help provided for young people’s mental health and wellbeing.
William looked casually smart in a blue suit, shirt and jumper, while Kate looked resplendent in her camel coloured overcoat and matching woolen roll-neck dress as they were greeted by cheering crowds at the youth and community facility in Lower Clark Street.
Here are a selection of pictures from this morning’s visit as Scarborough gave a right royal welcome to their guests.