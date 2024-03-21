Royals fan who took viral photo with Prince William on Yorkshire visit says 'he's a very nice man'
The Prince of Wales held Leigh Stinchcombe's coffee mug and helped work his phone before posing for a selfie during a Royal visit to Sheffield on Tuesday (Mar 21).
His Royal Highness then patted Leigh gently on the shoulder and shook his hands in a touching moment captured by press snappers and seen worldwide.
Leigh, 33, said he didn't believe that Prince of Wales was actually going to be in the city at first.
But he was stunned to be able to shake his hand after queuing up to meet him at the city's Winter Garden, an urban glasshouse.
Leigh then asked him for a quick selfie, which he described as 'scary' as he's 'never met a famous person before.'
Leigh said: "The gentleman [The Prince of Wales] came up to me and shook my hand. I was scared. I've haven't met any really famous person before."
Asked what William was like, he added: "He was okay. He was very, very nice to me."
Prince William, 41, was in the city to check on his Homewards initiative, which he launched last year, inspired by his late mum Princess Diana's work to help rough sleepers.
He was cheered by well-wishers as he arrived and waved to the crowds before speaking to parents, carers and youngsters from local families who have been homeless.
Showing off his prized photo, Leigh added: "It's fantastic. I've already put the picture on TikTok and I've got a lot of people liking it."
