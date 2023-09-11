All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

RSPB Bempton Cliffs: Amazement as killer whale is seen off the Yorkshire coast in almost unknown sighting

A killer whale has been seen off the Yorkshire coast, the RSPB has confirmed.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 17:06 BST

The orca, an incredibly rare sight in British waters, was recorded 2-3 miles off the Grandstand viewpoint at the charity's Bempton Cliffs reserve, near Bridlington, just before 3pm on Tuesday.

The RSPB said: “Off Bempton at 14.55pm an orca (killer whale) headed south, 2-3 miles off Grandstand. Huge tall vertical dorsal. Seen five times by numerous visitors, no sightings reported since.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Birdwatcher Andy Hood added that the orca appeared to be in a group with minke whales, and that large numbers of visitors were still looking for it.

Most Popular
Two killer whales photographed in the northern North Sea in 2015Two killer whales photographed in the northern North Sea in 2015
Two killer whales photographed in the northern North Sea in 2015

According to the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, orcas very rarely venture into the North Sea, though a fisherman filmed some off Holy Island in Northumberland in 2020. There is a resident UK community of just eight adults, mainly living off the west coast of northern Scotland during the summer, but they have not bred for 20 years.

Related topics:YorkshireRSPBBridlingtonNorthumberlandHoly Island