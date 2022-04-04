The charity is advertising one senior and two junior roles this summer, with accommodation provided and the highest salary band over £26,000 for the senior role.

Bempton Cliffs is home to some of the UK's largest and most impressive seabird colonies, and also attracts rare visitors such as Europe's only black-browed albatross, Albie, who arrived at the site last week.

The reserve is also renowned for its puffins, gannets and migratory visitors.

The black-browed albatross and gannets at RSPB Bempton Cliffs

The full-time contracts start from May and last until August for the juniors and October for the senior - with on-site accommodation at Flamborough being provided until August for fieldwork.

The new staff will deliver a seabird tracking project for the Flamborough and Filey Coast Special Protection Area, with tasks including ringing birds to develop a greater understanding of the impact offshore wind farms have on species such as kittiwakes, gannets, guillemots and razorbills.

The senior researcher will manage the two junior assistants and be responsible for data management and analysis, report writing, maintenance of receiver stations and collection of data under the supervision of a conservation scientist.

Candidates need experience of working with seabirds, a good knowledge of species and a degree in a relevant subject, and should hold a BTO ringing permit.

They must be willing to work in challenging conditions and environments at times including pre-dawn starts, and be capable of walking in difficult terrain and working at height.

Rope access training will be provided.

The junior assistants will earn between £19,000 and £21,000 and will be employed on 2.5 and 3.5-month contracts, with fieldwork ending in August.