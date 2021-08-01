RSPCA inspector visits Yorkshire museum following reports of pigeons being trapped in netting

Hull Maritime Museum

A spokesman for the charity said an inspector visited Hull Maritime Museum and found the remains of one pigeon which became stuck in the netting, fitted to prevent birds from nesting.

He added it was “critical” that netting is properly fitted and maintained and called on the public to report any further incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman for Hull City Council said the netting was set to be replaced as part of an ongoing £12m refurbishment of the building.

She added cases of birds being trapped were “very rare” but Guildhall officials would continue to monitor the situation.

The inspector’s visit comes after locals raised concerns over pigeons becoming trapped and dying in a post on social media.

One Facebook user posted a picture of the carcass of a pigeon dangling from the netting on the front of the museum.

Their post said: “Pigeons are getting trapped and are dying in the netting around the Maritime Museum. It has been reported twice to Hull City Council and to the RSCPA, but clearly nothing has been done. The dead pigeon can be seen on the left hanging out of the netting.”

The RSPCA said no other birds were found trapped during their inspector’s visit.

The spokesman said: “We have received a call about concerns around pigeons getting trapped in netting on top of Hull Maritime Museum.

“Unfortunately the RSPCA do get thousands of calls every year about wild birds trapped in or behind netting and a major cause of this is bird-deterrent netting.

“Bird deterrent netting can be an effective way to keep birds off structures, as it can prevent problems without needing to resort to other measures such as killing birds.

“But problems arise when netting is installed without a regular maintenance contract in place, is put up incorrectly or becomes damaged or eroded in the weather, leaving gaps where birds can enter and become trapped.

“While the use of netting to prevent birds nesting is legal, it’s critically important that it is properly installed and regularly maintained. We would urge concerned local residents to keep an eye on the situation and to contact us if they have further concerns.”

The council said: “We are replacing the netting as part of the multi-million pound Maritime Museum refurbishment. The netting prevents pigeons from nesting and damaging the building.

“Unfortunately, over time, sections become weathered. “It is very rare that birds become trapped.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and take any necessary action.”