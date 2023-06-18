The Run for All Leeds 10k returned to the city today with a special guest participant.

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow was joined by his wife Lindsey, daughters Maya and Macy and son Jackson for the Mini and Junion Fun Run. The girls, aged 11 and eight, pushed his wheelchair along the course for a lap of honour with their mother.

The headline in the main adult race was a women’s course record being set by Heather Townsend, who finished in the fastest time ever by a female of 34 minutes and two seconds. The Leeds City AC member is a former GB triathlete who now works for Brooks Running.

The men’s winner was another Leeds City AC runner, Benjamin Douglas, with a time of 32 minutes and five seconds. He was followed by Brogan McCawley in second and Spenborough’s Tom Dart in third.

Behind Townsend in the women's standings were Sarah Hunter from Ackworth Road Runners and Sarah Kemshall of St Theresa’s AC in east Leeds.

In the wheelchair event, first across the line was Leeds City’s Bret Crossley with a time of 26 minutes 20 seconds, followed by Stuart Bloor.

The Leeds 10k was founded in 2007 by charity fundraiser Jane Tomlinson, who died of cancer.

