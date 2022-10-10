The North York Moors National Park Authority’s planning committee will hear its officers advise that the Mulgrave Estate’s plan to create a 42-space car park at Bank Top, Runswick Bay will provide an alternative to the current on street parking problems that are prevalent in Runswick Bay during the summer months.

Officers said granting the additional car park would mean the future of two pop-up car parks in the village, which have been linked with congestion, could be assessed.

The meeting on Thursday comes just weeks after the 15,000-acre estate run by the Marquis of Normanby moved to underline its social conscience by scrapping a scheme to build a cafe beside the proposed car park and the Cleveland Way trail.

View of Runswick Bay on the North Yorkshire coast.

The estate’s director Robert Childerhouse, said adding a new car park would have a beneficial effect on the local economy and residents’ quality of life at Runswick Bay, which won the Sunday Times’ Beach of the Year title in 2020.

He said the village’s council-run main car park was frequently full in peak season and at weekends, leading cars to park on the roadside at the bottom of the bank, which causes congestion, dangerous manoeuvring and inconvenience to local residents.

Mr Childerhouse said: “By relieving congestion in this beautiful seaside village, it will become more attractive to tourists and provide a timely boost to cafes, restaurants and shops, who are only now emerging from the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

However, Hinderwell Parish Council and numerous residents have objected to the scheme, saying any development on the site would damage the environment and that extra car parking at Runswick Bay was only needed to cope with waves of visitors following the easing of pandemic lockdown.

Residents have highlighted that while the national park authority’s policy states cars parks will only be allowed if it can be proven to solve existing problems and benefit the local community and visitors, but the main beneficiary of the development would be the Mulgrave Estate.

One resident wrote: “The open aspect across the site to the sea cliffs, distant fields and villages is a part of the attraction of our village.”

Another objector added: “Runswick Bay does not need further green land being built or tarmacked / concreted upon. The reason that people want to live here, and visitors want to come to the area is because of its natural beauty and tranquil rural setting not because of the multiple car parking opportunities.”

However, planning officers said an analysis of recent parking figures found evidence that a permanent car park was needed, as in 2021 the estate’s pop-up car park had been used for 31 days and had an average of 65 cars per day.

