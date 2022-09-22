Krystal Versace, from Tunbridge Wells in Kent, won the last series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last year at the age of 19, making her the youngest contestant to win in the show’s history.

This year’s list of contestants include Yorkshire drag queen Le Fil, and a list of celebrity guests and guest judges include Leeds Spice Girl Mel B and singer and actor Olly Alexander.

The show returns to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on September 22. The announcement of its start date was revealed just days after the show was nominated for a National Television Award.

A waxwork of RuPaul in Madame Tussauds. (Pic credit: Gerard Binks / Getty Images)

Each week, the drag queens face tasks that test their creative and talented skills and as well as the following celebrity guest judges, RuPaul will be joined by his trusty sidekicks, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

The celebrity guest judges are:

- Actor and activist, Dame Joanna Lumley

- TV presenter, Alison Hammond

- Actor Hannah Waddingham

- Singer-songwriter Boy George

- Famous fashion model and celebrity chef Lorraine Pascale

- Spice Girls icon, Mel B, who is from Leeds

- Model, presenter and influencer, Leomie Anderson

- Singer and actor Olly Alexander, who is from Harrogate

- Singer-songwriter FKA Twigs

The celebrity guests joining the show are:

- Model and TV presenter, Tess Daly

- Italian professional dancer, Giovanni Pernice

- Singer-songwriter, record producer and actor, Cathy Dennis

- Irish comedian, actor and writer, Aisling Bea

Mel B said: “I love the outfits and the performances. I love it when things go right and even more when things go wrong! But to me, the big moments are when the queens are praised and you can see that they really embrace what Ru says. I’m sooo excited to be a part of it all and see what spice they bring to the runway!”