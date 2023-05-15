All Sections
Sabrina Ghayour Supper Club at Castle Howard: 18th century stately home to host chef and food writer Sabrina Ghayour who will bring Persian and Middle Eastern cuisine to Yorkshire

British-Iranian chef and food writer Sabrina Ghayour will visit Castle Howard this summer where she will bring delicious Middle Eastern and Persian flavours to Yorkshire.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 15th May 2023, 10:00 BST

Castle Howard will welcome the acclaimed chef and author to the historic Grecian Hall for a new supper club event. The event will take place across various dates, with the first being announced, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 - which has already sold out.

British-Iranian chef and food writer, Sabrina Ghayour, has won multiple awards and is a six-time best-selling author of cookbooks including Persiana: Recipes from the Middle East and Beyond (2014), Sirocco: Fabulour Flavours from the East (2016) and more recently her 2020 book Simply. Her career took off when she introduced the extremely popular ‘Sabrina’s Kitchen’ supper club in London and across the UK.

She was named as the ‘Golden Girl of Persian Cuisine’ by The Observer and has become the nation’s expert for Persian and Middle Eastern recipes. Sabrina is a regular on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch and Steph’s Packed Lunch shows.

Behind the scenes at Castle Howard. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)Behind the scenes at Castle Howard. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)
Behind the scenes at Castle Howard. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The chef will be cooking up a storm in the Castle Howard kitchens and will curate a delicious sharing menu of delicious recipes with guests, inspired by her current book and bursting with Persian and Middle Eastern flavours. The supper club will start with a welcome drink in the Boar Garden before guests will be invited into the Grecian Hall to take their seats.

The evening will include an exciting opportunity for visitors to hear from Sabrina herself, who will host the event alongside the Castle Howard team. Meat and vegetarian dishes will also be served and as it is a sharing feast, Castle Howard will be unable to cater for specific dietary requirements for this event.

The Supper Club is being supported by friends of Castle Howard, Cooper King Distillery who will be serving a Black Cardamom Vodka cocktail as a welcome drink in the stunning Boar Garden.

