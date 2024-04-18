Marie McCahery has organised an all-day dancing and music festival which will take place in Victoria Hall and nearby Roberts Park, with performances from live bands and DJs such as swing singer Henry, the Hummingbirds, and a glamorous tribute act of the Andrews sisters.There will be a Shakespearean performance of The Taming of the Shrew in the park at 2pm and 7pm on both days.

Re-enactments and military vehicle and classic car displays, including locally produced Jowett cars, will also be on display around Saltaire.It has been promised that everything will be 40s themed including the medical tent and the catering - there will even be vintage policemen, organisers said.A similar festival which was due to take place in Haworth came under fire earlier this year for being cancelled due to an ‘unassociated third party’ taking over when the original organisers stood down.

However, on Saturday 29 and Sunday June 30, the village of Saltaire will be transformed into a 1940s haven.You can access the festival by train or car. Saltaire train station is situated between Victoria Hall and Roberts Park and there is parking around Roberts Park.

Entry into the park is free and tickets for dances in Victoria Hall are currently sold out but you can join the waiting list here.