Sarah West missing: Police issue appeal to track down missing Yorkshire woman two years after she disappeared

Police have issued an appeal to help track down a missing woman from Yorkshire who disappeared two years ago.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST

Sarah West left her home on Stepney Road in Scarborough in the early hours of the morning on April 25, 2021. The last sighting of her was around 7.30am that day, on the A165 near Cayton Bay. She is believed to have been walking along the Cleveland Way path between Scarborough and Filey.

North Yorkshire Police has carried out extensive searches for Sarah over the last two years, but she is still missing.

She will now be 48 years old, and is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of a very slim build with dark blonde/brown hair and maybe wearing glasses.

Sarah West went missing on April 25, 2021Sarah West went missing on April 25, 2021
When she went missing, Sarah is believed to have been wearing jeans, a light-coloured blouse top and brown flat boots. She was possibly carrying a red bag.

Police are urging anyone who may have information about Sarah’s whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting 12210105681.

