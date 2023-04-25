Police have issued an appeal to help track down a missing woman from Yorkshire who disappeared two years ago.

Sarah West left her home on Stepney Road in Scarborough in the early hours of the morning on April 25, 2021. The last sighting of her was around 7.30am that day, on the A165 near Cayton Bay. She is believed to have been walking along the Cleveland Way path between Scarborough and Filey.

North Yorkshire Police has carried out extensive searches for Sarah over the last two years, but she is still missing.

She will now be 48 years old, and is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of a very slim build with dark blonde/brown hair and maybe wearing glasses.

Sarah West went missing on April 25, 2021

When she went missing, Sarah is believed to have been wearing jeans, a light-coloured blouse top and brown flat boots. She was possibly carrying a red bag.