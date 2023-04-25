Sarah West left her home on Stepney Road in Scarborough in the early hours of the morning on April 25, 2021. The last sighting of her was around 7.30am that day, on the A165 near Cayton Bay. She is believed to have been walking along the Cleveland Way path between Scarborough and Filey.
North Yorkshire Police has carried out extensive searches for Sarah over the last two years, but she is still missing.
She will now be 48 years old, and is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of a very slim build with dark blonde/brown hair and maybe wearing glasses.
When she went missing, Sarah is believed to have been wearing jeans, a light-coloured blouse top and brown flat boots. She was possibly carrying a red bag.
Police are urging anyone who may have information about Sarah’s whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting 12210105681.