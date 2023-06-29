All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Savvy Sheffield woman uses Meadowhall to take advantage of TWELVE free birthday items including Greggs, Krispy Kreme and Boots

A savvy Sheffield woman used a huge shopping centre to have the ultimate birthday – collecting 12 free birthday items from businesses including Greggs and Hotel Chocolat.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 17:06 BST

Julia, 24, spent three hours in Meadowhall Sheffield to walk around all of the different businesses which offer different birthday treats for signing up to their sites and promotions.

She told how many of the items can be collected for up to a month after your birthday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I just remember last year getting an email from the body shop saying I got a £5 voucher for my birthday and from then I’ve always known you can get freebies.

Most Popular
Savvy Sheffield woman uses Meadowhall to take advantage of TWELVE free birthday itemsSavvy Sheffield woman uses Meadowhall to take advantage of TWELVE free birthday items
Savvy Sheffield woman uses Meadowhall to take advantage of TWELVE free birthday items

"So the week before my birthday this year I made sure to give a Google of ‘free stuff for your birthday’ and I found an article which told me which apps to sign up for.”

After signing up, Julia visited the following stores to collect her treats:

Greggs App- free sweet treat on your birthday

Krispy Kreme- free birthday donut

Boost- free smoothie

Bar Burrito- free burrito

Hotel chocolate- £5 voucher

Body Shop- £5 voucher

Hobby Craft- £5 voucher

Lidl- free donut

Lindor- free box of chocolates

Subway- free cookie

Burger King- free Whopper

Auntie Anne’s- Free pretzel

Her savvy idea to use the shopping centre to quickly collect all the treats was praised on social media by her friends and family.

Related topics:MeadowhallHotel ChocolatGreggsGoogle