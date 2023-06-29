Savvy Sheffield woman uses Meadowhall to take advantage of TWELVE free birthday items

Julia, 24, spent three hours in Meadowhall Sheffield to walk around all of the different businesses which offer different birthday treats for signing up to their sites and promotions.
She told how many of the items can be collected for up to a month after your birthday.
"I just remember last year getting an email from the body shop saying I got a £5 voucher for my birthday and from then I’ve always known you can get freebies.
"So the week before my birthday this year I made sure to give a Google of ‘free stuff for your birthday’ and I found an article which told me which apps to sign up for.”
After signing up, Julia visited the following stores to collect her treats:
Greggs App- free sweet treat on your birthday
Krispy Kreme- free birthday donut
Boost- free smoothie
Bar Burrito- free burrito
Hotel chocolate- £5 voucher
Body Shop- £5 voucher
Hobby Craft- £5 voucher
Lidl- free donut
Lindor- free box of chocolates
Subway- free cookie
Burger King- free Whopper
Auntie Anne’s- Free pretzel
Her savvy idea to use the shopping centre to quickly collect all the treats was praised on social media by her friends and family.