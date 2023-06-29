Savvy Sheffield woman uses Meadowhall to take advantage of TWELVE free birthday items

A savvy Sheffield woman used a huge shopping centre to have the ultimate birthday – collecting 12 free birthday items from businesses including Greggs and Hotel Chocolat.

Julia, 24, spent three hours in Meadowhall Sheffield to walk around all of the different businesses which offer different birthday treats for signing up to their sites and promotions.

She told how many of the items can be collected for up to a month after your birthday.

"I just remember last year getting an email from the body shop saying I got a £5 voucher for my birthday and from then I’ve always known you can get freebies.

"So the week before my birthday this year I made sure to give a Google of ‘free stuff for your birthday’ and I found an article which told me which apps to sign up for.”

After signing up, Julia visited the following stores to collect her treats:

Greggs App- free sweet treat on your birthday

Krispy Kreme- free birthday donut

Boost- free smoothie

Bar Burrito- free burrito

Hotel chocolate- £5 voucher

Body Shop- £5 voucher

Hobby Craft- £5 voucher

Lidl- free donut

Lindor- free box of chocolates

Subway- free cookie

Burger King- free Whopper

Auntie Anne’s- Free pretzel