Paul Conway, 46, was called by one of his fellow scaffolders at Farsley Scaffolding on Monday.

While the scaffolder had been fetching hot water to put in the car for the windows, a thief jumped inside his Nissan Pathfinder and drove away.

However, Paul quickly realised he had hidden an Apple AirTag under the rear seat of the vehicle – a truck he described to the Yorkshire Post as his “pride and joy” – after being given it for Christmas from his wife.

Using the tracking app, Paul called the police and followed the signals which led him back to his truck which had been dumped on a Bradford street.

He managed to track the truck within just one hour of it being stolen – assisted by West Yorkshire Police.

Paul posted about his ingenious recovery of the truck on local Leeds Facebook forum Leedsplace.

His post has since been liked thousands of times by people amazed at his idea.

He even got a picture in the back of a police car in the middle of tracking the truck.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Paul said: “One of my scaffolders had my truck and stupidly he left it running with key fob sat on the seat.

"He went in his house to get some warm water for the windows, he said he was in and out within a minute.

"When he came out the truck was gone.

"As soon as he called me I pulled over the wagon and searched for my AirTag and it showed up heading to Bradford.”

The pair set off towards the signal while calling the police.

"It took a bit of driving around but we found it”, Paul continued.

"We are so lucky to get it back, that truck is my pride and joy.”

Apple AirTag technology lets users track items on the “Find My” app to within metres.

"The wife bought me some and I hid one under the rear seats just in case it got nicked”, Paul said.

"I am so glad I did as it would not have been insured as he lets the keys in it.

"The Apple AirTag was a Christmas present.”

On social media, many praised Paul’s idea.

One said: “I use Apple air tags on quite a few things. Total game changers.”