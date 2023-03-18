News you can trust since 1754
Scalby body found: Cordon removed after body found in recycling bin as man's family informed

The death of a man whose body was found in a clothes recycling bin in Scarborough is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

By George Buksmann
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:25 GMT

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the scene in Newby and Scalby Community Hall’s car park has now been closed down. Officers were called at 6am on Friday (Mar 17) by a member of the public who discovered the body.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

A multi-agency operation was launched with specialist investigation teams and a large cordon was in place for much of this morning around the village hall and Scalby Tennis Courts.

A police cordon was in place at the community hall for much of this morning.
Officers are keen to assure the public that there are no suspicious circumstances.
