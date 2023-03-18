North Yorkshire Police confirmed the scene in Newby and Scalby Community Hall’s car park has now been closed down. Officers were called at 6am on Friday (Mar 17) by a member of the public who discovered the body.
The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers and a file has been prepared for the coroner.
A multi-agency operation was launched with specialist investigation teams and a large cordon was in place for much of this morning around the village hall and Scalby Tennis Courts.