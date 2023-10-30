All Sections
Scaling Dam: Family pay tribute to dad, 49, killed in collision at Yorkshire beauty spot

The family of man who died in a crash in the North York Moors earlier this month have paid tribute to him.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:10 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:10 GMT

Paul David Brand, 49, from Loftus, was killed when his Hyundai Kona struck a Hyundai i40 near Scaling Dam Reservoir on October 8.

His family said: “Our dad was the most caring, loveable person ever. He would do anything for anyone and no problem was too big for him to solve.

“He has been taken away from us in the worst possible way and nothing will ever fill this void. We love you Dad forever.”

Paul Brand, 49Paul Brand, 49
Paul Brand, 49

The man who was driving the i40 was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. He remains in a stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage of either, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so. Email [email protected] or phone 101, quoting reference number 12230191262.

