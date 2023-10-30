The family of man who died in a crash in the North York Moors earlier this month have paid tribute to him.

Paul David Brand, 49, from Loftus, was killed when his Hyundai Kona struck a Hyundai i40 near Scaling Dam Reservoir on October 8.

His family said: “Our dad was the most caring, loveable person ever. He would do anything for anyone and no problem was too big for him to solve.

“He has been taken away from us in the worst possible way and nothing will ever fill this void. We love you Dad forever.”

Paul Brand, 49

The man who was driving the i40 was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. He remains in a stable condition.