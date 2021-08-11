The Green Seas Trust has funded the new bin on Foreshore Road - the first such site anywhere in the north.

The bin's eye-catching design based on a lifebuoy and location have been chosen so that hundreds of beachgoers will be able to use it each day.

The 1.5m bin will be in place throughout the year for the disposal of plastic waste such as water bottles, which will then be recycled.

Councillors and local businesses were delighted at the bin's arrival

Scarborough Council member for neighbourhoods Coun Tony Randerson said: "I am so pleased that we’ve been able to secure a BinForGreenSeas bin in Scarborough.

"It is a pleasure to work with the Green Seas Trust and I am very grateful for its support. I love our coastline and hope this partnership is another step towards protecting it for generations to come."

Town mayor Coun Eric Broadbent added: "This bin looks fantastic and I’m so pleased we’ve got it in place for the summer season. It is a great initiative by the Green Seas Trust.

"I know how hard our staff are working to ensure the beaches are kept clean. This new bin will help residents and visitors to do their bit for our coast."

The new bin on Foreshore Road

The bin's arrival is in part due to efforts by the South Bay Traders, a group which has lobbied for better recycling facilities on the seafront.

Chair John Senior MBE said: "I am so pleased to see this new bin. We’ve been campaigning for greater recycling facilities and this fits the bill.