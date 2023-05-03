Scarborough Open Air Theatre's atmosphere 'impossible to beat' says N-Dubz singer Tulisa

Award-winning hip-hop trio N-Dubz are on their way to play at The Open Air Theatre in Scarborough this summer – and singer Tulisa Contostavlos says they are looking forward to being at the venue with an atmosphere “that’s impossible to beat”.

"It’s 100% unique,” said 34-year-old Tulisa.

"It’s a whole different energy and you can look up and see the sky.

"It’s that festival energy and intense atmosphere that’s impossible to beat.

N-Dubz are going to perform at The Open Air Theatre, Scarborough, on July 20.

"We’re honestly so excited about it.

She said even though it’s outdoor, it feels more intimate than performing at an indoor arena – and she has fond memories of the last N-Dubz concert at the OAT back in 2012.

"The amazing thing is you can have your hands up and look up to the sky and see it!

"It was before we moved up to arenas and realised how big our fanbase was – the crowd was absolutely amazing.

"It’s just going to be mental.”

You can see what the fuss is about for yourself when N-Dubz perform at the OAT on July 20.

For six years from 2006 to 2012, N-Dubz dominated the UK charts and the media alike, selling 1.3 million albums, with their first two albums Uncle B and Against All Odds certified Platinum in the UK.

In 2009 they hit number one on the UK Singles Chart with the Number One – their smash-hit collaboration with Tinchy Stryder – and are also four-time MOBO award winners.

They have taken time out in the studio to record new material but returned last year with the release of single Charmer, featuring their trademark storytelling via the slick raps of Dappy and Fazer, alongside Tulisa’s sassy vocals.

Fans of the ITV talent show The X Factor may well remember Tulisa’s stint as a judge on the show where she became an instant hit, guiding Little Mix to victory in 2011 – the first group ever to win the show.

She said: “It was incredible to see all the success that Little Mix and Ella Henderson had and to be part of their journey and to see them make it, it’s very inspiring.”

And she has some words of encouragement for groups and singers around the Scarborough and east coast area who are also looking for their big break in the music industry.

"Now there’s social media and Tik Tok which has transformed the music game which is allowing artists to step forward and let their music be heard and you have musicians blowing up overnight with incredible success and getting signed off the back of it,” she said.

"Don’t sit around waiting for a record deal, get in the studio and make music or get in your bedroom and turn the camera on.

"Go, go, go and do it yourself.”

Tulisa said she is discovering new artists on all the time on Tik Tok and is downloading music she would otherwise never have heard of.