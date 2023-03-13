Scarborough Spa is recruiting an operator to run the country's oldest cliff lift this summer

The search is on for a new operator of one of the Yorkshire coast’s most famous cliff lifts.

North Yorkshire County Council is advertising for the role at the Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift, which opened in 1875 to serve a music venue that was almost as busy as London’s concert halls when the resort was at its peak.

At the time, it was Britain’s first funicular railway, running from the Esplanade to the Spa, and was powered by sea-water until it was electrified in 1947.

The cliff lift was closed for most of 2022 due to maintenance issues, but re-opened in September and is now preparing for a full summer season.

Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift

The operator is paid up to £11.39 an hour for the seasonal job, and candidates don’t need any experience of operating a ride before.

The attendant is also responsible for collecting fares, complying with safety procedures and ensuring hygiene standards are met. The lift operates from 10am-5pm during the season, but also opens later to support evening events at the Spa.

Full training is given, and experience of working in a customer-first environment is preferred but not essential.