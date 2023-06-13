Scarborough to get new brewery and micropub as conversion of old shop is approved

A vacant Scarborough shop is to be converted into a micropub and brewery following the council’s approval of plans.

The site comprises a three-storey terraced dwelling with residential flats above and is located in an established commercial area of Scarborough.

The planning authority has stated that brewing should be “ancillary to the main use as a bar to ensure any potential odours from brewing process do not impact upon amenity”.

Whilst it did not object to the proposal, the council’s environmental health team proposed several conditions “to prevent harm to amenity”.

It stipulated that the site’s use should be limited between 10am to 10pm on weekdays and Saturdays and 10am to 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays, as well as stating that “music played should be background level” and live music should not be permitted.

However, the scheme did receive one objection from a member of the public who opposed the conversion due to concerns about “noise and anti-social behaviour”.

A council report states that “public houses are naturally commensurate with town centres and are a key part of their offering” and noted that Victoria Road currently has a varied mix of commercial premises such as salons, cafes, retail shops, and restaurants

The planning authority concluded that it supported “a healthy balance of a variety of commercial uses on Victoria Road” and that the introduction of a micro-bar would “positively contribute to the vitality and viability of the designated town centre”.