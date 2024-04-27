The £11m scheme is promised to boost the local economy and celebrate the town’s fishing industry, and will see the the replacement of current facilities and buildings which are no longer fit for purpose.

North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, said: “Reaching the planning application is an exciting stage for this project.

“Regenerating the West Pier will breathe new life into Scarborough’s South Bay whilst respecting and supporting the fishing industry working on the pier.”

Scarborough Council wants to spend millions developing the West Pier into a leisure destination.

During the consultation period a fisherman working on the pier, Fred Normandale, said the plans were a “land grab” which would only benefit tourists and take “the fisherman away from the pier."

However, Shaun Wood, who runs fish merchant TG Wood on the pier, said it is “crying out for investment”.

He added: “I’m hugely supportive of the plans and the sooner it happens, the better. We have a huge footprint that we rent from the council, but the building is in disrepair and needs modernising.

“The West Pier is crying out for investment. It’s the first thing you see as you come on to South Bay and it’s an eyesore. If we’ve got this money, let’s spend it and let’s make the place look better and work better for fishermen, locals and tourists.”

The planned renovation will include new buildings for some businesses, improved sheds and warehousing for fishers, new public toilets and a new public space which could be used for outdoor events and cultural activities.

Funding comes from the £20.2m Towns Fund grant given to Scarborough in 2021.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of community development, Nic Harne, said: “These plans are a one-off opportunity to support Scarborough’s heritage fishing industry and transform the harbour.